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Douala port resumes operations after vessel collision

Douala port resumes operations after vessel collision

Cameroon’s main port of Douala has resumed operations, its transport minister said on Tuesday, after a collision ​between two cargo vessels at the weekend temporarily obstructed ‌the navigation channel.

The accident occurred early on Sunday near buoy No. 20 in the Douala-Bonaberi port channel when the outgoing Tuvalu-registered cargo vessel MV Sea Honor ​collided with the inbound Cyprus-flagged MV Black Rhino.

No fatalities were ​reported, but both vessels sustained significant damage and the ⁠collision temporarily blocked access to the channel, disrupting maritime traffic at ​one of Central Africa’s busiest ports. The impact of the disruption ​was not disclosed.

The Port of Douala-Bonaberi handles the majority of Cameroon’s seaborne trade and serves as a crucial transit corridor for imports and exports destined for Chad ​and the Central African Republic.

The Port Authority of Douala said ​a technical investigation has been launched to establish the exact circumstances of the accident. ‌However, ⁠it noted that initial findings suggested that a loss of steering control on board MV Black Rhino may have been the cause of the collision.

“MV Sea Honor was cleared from the channel and towed ​to the anchorage ​area, while ⁠MV Black Rhino was deliberately run aground along the line of red buoys to ensure the safety ​of navigation and facilitate clearance operations,” Minister Jean Ernest ​Massena ⁠Ngalle Bibehe said in a statement.

The 15 crew members aboard MV Black Rhino were evacuated safely and received assistance in line with national maritime ⁠rescue ​procedures, the transport ministry said.

The ministry said ​the channel had since been fully cleared and maritime traffic had returned to normal ​under standard safety conditions.

Source: Reuters

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