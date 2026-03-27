Iran pounds US, Israeli assets with advanced missiles, drones

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced the execution of wave 83 of Operation True Promise 4 in the early hours of Friday, targeting key American and Israeli military installations across the region with missiles and drones.

According to a statement from the IRGC’s Public Relations, the operation was dedicated to the “warm-hearted people of the southern strip of the country in the north of the ever-Persian Gulf” and was conducted under the blessed code “Ya Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (AS).”

The strikes targeted a range of strategic assets belonging to American and Zionist forces.

Among the targets were storage tanks and the oil depot in Ashdod, a military personnel site in the Modi’in settlement, and a US military information exchange center in the region.

The IRGC also struck American military bases at Al-Dhafra and Al-Udeiri, along with maintenance and storage hangars for transport aircraft and drones at Ali Al-Salem Air Base.

Additional targets include fuel tanks for jets and fighter aircraft of American forces, as well as the maintenance and repair hangar for the Patriot missile system at Sheikh Isa Base.

The IRGC statement noted that the operation employed a combination of advanced weaponry, including long-range and medium-range systems, solid and liquid fuel missiles, precision-strike and multi-warhead capabilities, as well as suicide and loitering drones.

It further emphasized that the retaliatory attacks were carried out with “full success by the grace of God.”

Source: Presstv