Iran pounds several regional US military sites after renewed American assaults

Iran’s Armed Forces have launched coordinated missile and drone strikes against US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman in response to continued American assaults on southern Iran, with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Army warning that any further US action will trigger harsher retaliation.

In a statement early on Sunday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Office said that the United States had sought to “once again test what has already been tested” by imposing its will on the Omani government and provoking tensions through the “illegal movement” of several vessels south of the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Navy, it hastened to add, thwarted the attempt with a “decisive response.”

The statement further said that the United States launched airstrikes against several coastal bases and telecommunications towers along Iran’s southern coastline in response to that setback.

According to the IRGC, its Aerospace Force then targeted US military positions, striking key military infrastructure at Jordan’s Prince Hassan Air Base during the first phase of the retaliatory operation.

“The continued aggression of the commitment-violating United States will be met with more severe responses,” the statement said.

In a subsequent statement, the IRGC said a second “offending vessel” in the Strait of Hormuz had been struck and brought to a halt.

The IRGC added that during the second phase of its retaliatory operation, its ballistic missiles also targeted the strategic US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and destroyed the base’s fighter aircraft maintenance and repair center as well as its command-and-control center.

“The American-Zionist enemy should know that the continuation of its aggression will bring even more crushing responses. “Bring it on, and we will fight back,” the statement said.

In its third phase of response, the IRGC’s Aerospace Force launched a “heavy” attack on “the logistical support centers for naval vessels and the fueling platforms of US aircraft carriers at the Port of Duqm, Oman.”

The IRGC addressed the nation, saying the determination displayed during the recent “unprecedented funeral procession attended by tens of millions” had now been reflected in the actions of its warriors.