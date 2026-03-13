Iran Navy’s strike damages US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has targeted the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with missiles and drones, rendering it non-operational and forcing its retreat from regional waters.

According to an official statement from Iran’s Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the precision operation involved advanced missiles and drones, striking the vessel approximately 340 kilometers from Iran’s maritime borders in the Sea of Oman.

The IRGC’s action underscores Iran’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty against foreign aggressors.

Following the strike, the Abraham Lincoln and its accompanying strike group were observed fleeing the area at high speed.

Earlier on Thursday. IRGC launched a devastating missile and drone strike on the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet base in Mina Salman, Bahrain, shortly after the first message from the new leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, emphasized Iran’s “determined and regret-inducing” defense efforts.

The IRGC’s public relations office announced that the attack took place on Thursday, with two waves of missile and drone strikes hitting the base.

The statement said that key facilities at the base, including anti-drone defense systems, storage and maintenance areas for drones, support equipment, and fuel tanks, were all targeted with precision missiles and drones.

According to the IRGC, the strike successfully hit American military gatherings, causing significant damage.

The strike highlights the superior capabilities of Iran’s naval forces in countering advanced threats, sending a clear message that any attempts to intimidate the Islamic Republic will be met with resolute resistance.

Iranian military officials have reiterated their readiness to defend national interests, ensuring peace and stability in the region on Iran’s terms.

Source: Press TV