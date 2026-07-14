Iran launches missile strikes on US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, airbase in Jordan

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has struck multiple US military facilities in Bahrain, including the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet, as well as American targets in Jordan with missiles in follow-up retaliation against continued American violations.

The Corps announced the latest stages of its reprisal in three consecutive statements on Tuesday.

The first statement reported retaliatory strikes by the IRGC Navy against several weapons support depots, a satellite communications center, accommodation used by US troops, and several military radar systems in Bahrain. The strikes, it added, “destroyed” the targets.

In a subsequent statement, the Corps said its Aerospace Force had conducted “coordinated missile and drone strikes” against the US Fifth Fleet’s headquarters, setting its fuel storage facilities “ablaze.”

“They also struck and destroyed a Patriot radar system, the Fifth Fleet’s air-control radar, and a C-RAM early warning radar system.”