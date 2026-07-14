Douala: 15 crew members rescued after cargo ship collision

All 15 crew members aboard a cargo ship were rescued early Sunday after it collided with another vessel near Douala, Cameroon’s main port city, authorities said.

According to the Port Authority of Douala, the collision involved the outbound MV Sea Honor and the inbound MV Black Rhino.

Rescue teams responded swiftly, evacuating all crew members from the MV Black Rhino before launching operations to clear the shipping channel.

The MV Sea Honor was escorted to the anchorage area, while the MV Black Rhino was intentionally run aground to ensure the safety of the navigation channel. Authorities confirmed later on Sunday that the channel was fully reopened.

“No casualties were reported,” the port authority said in a statement. “Both vessels sustained significant material damage, and navigation was temporarily disrupted.”

Preliminary findings indicate that a loss of steering control aboard the MV Black Rhino was the likely cause of the collision. A full technical investigation is underway.

Source: Xinhuanet