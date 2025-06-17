Indomitable Lions: Marc Brys heading to Saudi club Al-Nassr

Following the near-certain departure of Stefano Pioli from Al-Nassr, the Saudi club is actively searching for a new head coach. Unexpectedly, the spotlight has turned to the national team manager.

Pioli, who replaced Luís Castro last autumn, failed to achieve any notable success with Al-Nassr: no trophies were lifted, and the team did not qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Belgian coach Marc Brys, 62, has been leading the Cameroon national side since last year, according to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws. Brys previously coached in Saudi Arabia between 2013 and 2015, managing Al-Raed and Najran SC — a factor that has caught the attention of Al-Nassr’s management.

Brys’s appointment in Cameroon sparked significant controversy, as he was selected by the Ministry of Sports without the consent of the Cameroon Football Federation, headed by Samuel Eto’o. This caused a serious rift between the two parties. However, Eto’o later apologized, and since then Brys has guided Cameroon to the final stages of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), remaining unbeaten with seven wins in 12 matches.

According to Walfoot.be, Al-Nassr’s leadership is impressed by how Brys handled the delicate situation. They are keen to appoint a coach capable of managing a star-studded squad featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Marcelo Brozović, and Aymeric Laporte. Despite this glittering lineup, the club has not lifted the Saudi league title in six seasons, with the last triumph coming under Rui Vitória.

Brys boasts over 20 years of coaching experience in Belgium. Before moving to Africa, he spent three and a half seasons in charge of Leuven.

Additionally, Brys has international experience from stints in Jordan with Al-Faisaly and in the Netherlands with Den Bosch and FC Eindhoven.

Source: Footboom