Indomitable Lions: FECAFOOT sounds note of caution against fake news

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) on Wednesday refuted the rumors on social media about the national football team that is currently competing in Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote D’Ivoire.

In a statement, FECAFOOT secretary general Blaise Djounang said there was no quarrel between FA president Samuel Eto’o and head coach Rigobert Song and no former football stars were expunged from Cameroonian delegation as propagated on social media.

“This crudely crafted fake news have the potential to destabilize the national team, its technical staff and its administrative support staff,” Djounang said.

“Given the risk of misinformation, FECAFOOT urges Indomitable Lions’ fans to be more vigilant about misleading content and to seek information from the right sources. It calls on users of social networks to contribute through their goodwill and sense of restraint to preserving the serenity of our compatriots,” he added.

Cameroon began their AFCON campaign on Monday with a draw to a 10-man Guinea.

Source: Xinhuanet