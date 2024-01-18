Biya regime to open science center to fight climate change

Biya regime is working to open a science center this year to combat the adverse effects of climate change, according to the country’s Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation.

Peter Tafon, the number one technical advisor at the Ministry of Scientific Research and Innovation, made the remarks on Wednesday evening during a presentation of the ministry’s activities for the year.

“You already know what climate change is causing to the country in particular and the world in general. So, the ministry and the scientific community are focusing on how to fight these climate changes,” Tafon told reporters during the event in the national capital of Yaounde.

“It will be a modern center whose research will look at our natural resources and environment, and be able to predict what is happening to us. It will be able to see how we can protect ourselves from climate change,” he added.

