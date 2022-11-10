Indomitable Lions: Bassogog to fly from Shanghai to Doha for World Cup

Shanghai Shenhua’s Cameroon forward Christian Bassogog plans to fly to Doha on Saturday for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the Chinese Super League side announced on Thursday.

“According to plan, Bassogog will fly from Shanghai to Doha on November 12 to join up with his national team,” the Shanghai club said in a brief statement.

The 27-year-old striker scored five goals and made three assists in 22 appearances in the Chinese Super League this season.

Cameroon will face Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland in Group G at the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Xinhuanet