Indomitable Lions: Arsenal in pole position to sign Christian Kofane

Arsenal are the frontrunners to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Christian Kofane this summer, according to his representative Eric Depolo.

The Cameroonian ace joined the Bundesliga outfit from Albacete last summer. He has already made 15 goal contributions from 39 appearances.

Kofana impressed in the Champions League round of 16 ties against Arsenal. His agent has now confirmed that the Gunners are interested.

Speaking to Daily Arsenal, Depolo said that the London giants have a ‘genuine’ interest in his client and manager Mikel Arteta likes him very much.

He added that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to land his services. There has already been contact between him and the Gunners over a possible move.

He said: “Yes, Arsenal’s interest is genuine. The manager (Mikel Arteta) likes him very much.

“I think it is too early to say, but due to the fact that the player speaks Spanish, like Mikel Arteta, and that William Saliba is originally from Cameroon, I would say Arsenal are in pole position.

“Yes, there is contact between me and Arsenal. But their focus right now is to win the league — from there everything will start moving.”

Kofane appears a striker with immense potential

The Cameroonian ace showed his immense potential during the double-legged Champions League round of 16 tie against Arsenal. His physicality and hold-up play caused plenty of trouble for William Saliba during the first leg at the BayArena this month.

Kofane won six duels during that game with 100 percent dribbles completed (2/2). He was also efficient with his distribution upfront, completing 94 percent of his passes. In the second leg, Arsenal had better control over the striker, but he had his moments.

The teenager was strong in the air once more, winning four such challenges. He had a passing accuracy of 89 percent and was denied a late goal to make it 2-1 on the night after a world-class David Raya save.

His hold-up play, distribution and ball-striking ability will have caught Arteta’s eye. We won’t be surprised if Arsenal see him as a potential deputy to Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz next season with Gabriel Jesus poised to depart. He could go on to become the first-choice centre-forward in the long term.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Leverkusen will demand at least £52 million for the young marksman. We believe the Gunners could be tempted to secure his services if they can recruit him for £40m upfront with future add-ons.

Kofane has the traits to become a complete striker in the long run. Aside from his goalscoring, his ability to create chances for his teammates (eight assists) makes him an ideal acquisition for Arteta and Arsenal.

Source: Arsenal News