IG says attacks on Francophone soldiers natural response to Yaoundé’s arrogance

The Ambazonia Interim Government says attacks on checkpoints of French Cameroun security agents in Southern Cameroons will intensify in the coming weeks.

Vice President Dabney Yerima made the remarks during an interview he granted to a group of Nigerian newspapers recently.

Yerima said Ambazonia attacks are a natural response to the criminal acts of the French Cameroun occupiers.

The exiled Southern Cameroons leader said attacks against French Cameroun army soldiers should be viewed as part of a mobilization campaign in Ground Zero to defend the Ambazonia homeland.

Extremist Francophone soldiers have been raiding Southern Cameroons villages in Bui, Ndop and Akwaya in recent months as part of what many believe to be a plot to maintain a massive Francophone military presence throughout Southern Cameroons.

By Chi Prudence Asong