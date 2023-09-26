Buea: GCE Board registrar dies

The Registrar of the General Certificate of Education Board, Dang Akuh Dominic has died, the board has said.

The 64-year-old Southern Cameroons elite, who hailed from Menchum Division in the North West Rergion, also served as Inspector General in charge of Bilingualism in the Ministry of Secondary Education, forging a reputation as an outspoken Anglo-Saxon man.

Dang Akuh Dominic died at the Mount Mary hospital in Buea on Monday, an official said. He was also credited with helping to secure and maintain the Anglo-Saxon standard of the GCE amid the war in Southern Cameroons.

The late Dang was appointed Registrar of the GCE Board on January 31, 2018 replacing the well-fed Monono Ekema Humphrey who had been in office since 2006.

By Rita Akana