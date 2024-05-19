Southern Cameroons Crisis: 4 Amba fighters, 2 army officers killed in clashes

At least four separatist fighters and two army officers have been killed in clashes in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest, local and security sources confirmed on Friday.

Separatist fighters ambushed and attacked security forces in the Akwaya subdivision of the Southwest Region overnight into Friday, resulting in the deaths of the brigade commander and a warrant officer, according to an army official in the region.

“The terrorists took them by surprise. We have reinforced security in the area, which shares a border with Nigeria. The attackers will be pursued and captured by our brave forces,” the official, who opted for anonymity said.

In the Bui division of the Northwest Region, four separatist fighters were killed on Thursday in a military offensive in the Mbveh and Ndzenji villages, local officials and security sources said.

“The villages were known to be some of the strongholds of the separatist terrorists. They regularly kidnapped, tortured, and killed civilians. Their killing is a relief for many,” said a security source.

Renewed fighting has erupted in the restive regions as Cameroon prepares to celebrate National Day on May 20. Separatists are seeking to impose a lockdown to disrupt the day in Anglophone regions where they have clashed with government forces since 2017 in a bid to create an independent nation.

Source: Xinhuanet