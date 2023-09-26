Bakassi: Militants behead Cameroon Gendarmes

Separatists militants suspected to be Black Marine have beheaded three members of the Cameroon Gendarmes in Isangele subdivision an area in Bakassi Peninsula inhabited by ethnic groups of Southeastern Nigeria origin.

The militants numbering four were sailing on big canoe boat with fishing net at 5am on Tuesday morning, when they jumped out from the water shooting one Gendarmerie and beheaded two at a spot, taking their guns and their heads.

Report says that the militants keep the head of any beheaded soldier in their camps.

Meanwhile, the Rapid d’intervention Battalions (BIR) have began manhunt for the leader of the Black Marine following a deadly suicide bomb attack that killed seven BIR members.

Henry Edet, Operational coordinator of Biafra Nations League, BnL, said his group was excited to hear that the bomb attack killed Biafra enemies.

Source: igberetvnews