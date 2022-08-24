If Jesus Christ were among us today, he wouldn’t miss a moment to fight Moderator Fonki Samuel

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon the so-called Right Rev Fonki Samuel is no longer a popular Man of God, and probably the single-biggest drag on his recent showing-in is the brand new 4×4 jeep that he acquired for himself and his wife! Social media releases last week, shows pressure is mounting for Mr. Samuel Fonki to step down soonest. It’s unlikely. Perhaps, therefore, it’s good timing for Mr Fonki to travel out of the country in the coming days.

Moderator Fonki intends to jet to the USA first. But there, he’ll meet a sea of disgruntled PCC diaspora members who will of course push him to discuss prospects for a new and decent Moderator! We suspect the US embassy will be wary of granting him a visa as corruption allegations against him from prominent pastors in the PCC are emerging at catastrophic rapidity.

If Jesus Christ (Peace upon Him) were among us today, he wouldn’t miss a moment to fight this outrageous Moderator of the PCC! The Presbyterian Church in Cameroon is a group of persons who are believing Christians! Presbyterians are the type of Christians who take action while praying and thinking. And Christ came into this world to fight evil. He came to confront evil. He risked his life. He sacrificed his life to fight evil men like Moderator Fonki.

If there’s one good thing that history teaches us about Presbyterians, it is their anti-dictatorship nature and seeking of truth and justice against the oppressors. We of the Cameroon Concord News Group have no doubt that if Christ were among us today; he would have been at the forefront of the battle against Moderator Fonki, his corrupt and evil tendencies and all forms of oppression deep within the Fonki-led synod.

Meanwhile Cameroon Concord News Group will be considering the aftermath of a pro Fonki blog reaction to our investigative stories that developed late last week.

Our other concern now with the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon is who gets to fill the disgraced Moderator Fonki’s shoes, and when. In the days ahead, we’ll hear how it is a US-based Pastor who is behind Cameroon Concord News investigation on the Fonki leadership of the PCC.

We shall be publishing in the weeks ahead how pro Moderator Fonki’s men in the synod are crafting their words and arguing why the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon should not be seen as a criminal enterprise even though they all agree that Mr. Fonki Samuel has been such a toxic failure that every Christian wants him gone as soon as possible.

We’ll also be publishing some simple but tough questions we have addressed to the demon in cassock in our modest effort to help him make sure that the grim state of the PCC does not stir even more protests.

Again, thank you all Cameroon Concord People for your own messages and comments on the goings-on in the PCC! Moderator Fonki Samuel himself is overwhelmingly at fault, and he will be gone soon and very soon as many now fear the PCC would be lost if he stayed around.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai

Chairman/Editor-In-Chief