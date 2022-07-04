French Cameroun: One killed in Boko Haram hospital attack in Far North

One person has been killed after terror group Boko Haram attacked a hospital in Cameroon’s Far North region, according to local and security sources.

Militants of the group raided the hospital in Mada locality of the region overnight into Saturday, killing a security guard, several sources have confirmed.

Early Saturday, local media broadcast images of a vehicle that was torched during the attack.

Army officials said it was the first time the group was attacking the locality since it began hostilities in the region in 2014.

Boko Haram has increased attacks on civilians and the army over the last two months in the region.

Last month, Cameroon’s Defence Minister Joseph Beti Assomo flew to the region and announced an overhaul in military operations to curb the new tactics of the militants.

