French Cameroun: MNJTF Force Commander commissions St. Joseph Nursery School in Mora

In a significant boost to educational development in the Lake Chad Basin, the Force Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Major General Godwin Mutkut, has commissioned the newly constructed and fully equipped St. Joseph Nursery School in Mora, Cameroon. The project forms part of the MNJTF’s Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) initiative aimed at promoting education and rebuilding community infrastructure in conflict-affected areas.

The newly inaugurated facility features two modern classrooms and a staff room, designed to provide a safe and conducive environment for early childhood learning. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Major General Mutkut emphasized the central role of education in fostering long-term peace and development.

“Education is not just a priority—it is a necessity,” he declared. “We must lead by example and invest in our children’s future to counter the narratives of those who oppose learning. Without education, there can be no progress.”

General Mutkut also highlighted the MNJTF’s broader efforts in implementing quick-impact projects across the Lake Chad region. These initiatives are intended to alleviate the suffering of communities impacted by terrorism and insurgency, while fostering stronger ties between the military and local populations. He called on the Mora community to take full ownership of the new facility and ensure its proper care and maintenance.

In her remarks, the Director of the school, Ms. Justine Suke, expressed profound appreciation to the MNJTF and the African Union for making the project a reality. “This school will lay a solid foundation for the future of children in Mora and neighboring communities

Source PRNigeria