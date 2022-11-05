French Cameroun: Five killed in hippo attack on Logone river

At least five people have died in Cameroon after being attacked by a hippo on the Logone River in the country’s Far North region, local and Cameroon Wildlife Conservation Society officials said on Thursday.

The victims were sailing on a canoe in the river on Wednesday when the animal knocked over the canoe.

A search and rescue mission discovered five corpses after the attack, Fombele Mathias Tayem, prefect of Logone and Chari division told reporters.

Two others were seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital.

Hippo attacks are common in the region especially during the rainy season when they are known to be more aggressive, according to Cameroon Wildlife Conservation Society.

Source: Xinhuanet