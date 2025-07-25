France to recognize Palestinian state at UN General Assembly

France will officially recognize a Palestinian state this September at the United Nations General Assembly, President Emmanuel Macron has declared.

In a statement on the social media platform X on Thursday evening, Macron expressed his hope that this decision would contribute to peace in the region.

He shared a letter addressed to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, confirming France’s intention to be the first major Western power to acknowledge a Palestinian state.

“Consistent with its historic commitment to a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, I have decided that France will recognize the State of Palestine,” Macron stated. “I will make this solemn announcement before the United Nations General Assembly this coming September.”

Macron emphasized the urgent need to address the ongoing Israeli war against the people of Gaza, stating, “The immediate priority today is to end the war in Gaza and bring relief to the civilian population.”

“We need an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and massive humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. We must also ensure the demilitarization of Hamas, secure and rebuild Gaza. Finally, we must build the State of Palestine, guarantee its viability, and ensure that by accepting its demilitarization and fully recognizing Israel, it contributes to the security of all in the region,” he said.

“The French people want peace in the Middle East. It is our responsibility—as French citizens, alongside Israelis, Palestinians, and our European and international partners—to demonstrate that peace is possible,” he added.

“In light of the commitments made to me by the President of the Palestinian Authority, I have written to him to express my determination to move forward,” he said.

Source: Presstv