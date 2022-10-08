Football: President George Weah thinks Eto’o was better than him

Many consider His Excellency President George Weah the best African player of all time. But the former Tonnerre de Yaoundé and AC Milan striker does not see things the same way. For him, there is a footballer who will have had a better career than him. And he is a Cameroonian.

He is the only African footballer to have won the Ballon d’Or France football in 1995. And yet, for George Weah, there is indeed an African footballer, other than him, who deserves to be considered the greatest player of all the time of the continent. His name is Samuel Eto’o.

“I had the European Golden Ball and I know I deserved it. It is true that Samuel Eto’o did not have the European Golden Ball. In my opinion, this guy even deserved two European Golden Balls. What he has achieved in Europe far exceeds anything an African has achieved in Europe” said President George Weah in comments relayed by Footempo.

“Eto’o is in my opinion stronger than me. Georges Weah played to showcase Africa. Eto’o did. There are no rivalries between such and such. We all want to see Africans show the world the strength of our continent” continued the current president of Liberia.

Culled from Lookcharms.com