Cameroonian among 11 who entered ship in Lagos believing the ship was heading straight to Europe

The Liberian Immigration Service has handed over 11 Nigerian stowaways, rescued on the high sea to the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The 11 Nigerians and a Cameroonian, aged between 24-40 years, were flown into the country Thursday, aboard Asky airline at about 4 pm and handed over to Comptroller Immigration, MMIA, Mrs Adeola Adesokan, by the leader of the Liberian Immigration officers, Captain Mark Weaye.

The stowaways were said to have entered the basement of a cargo ship named Ophelia Panama, at Tin Can Island port in Apapa, Lagos, on the 7th of September, believing the ship was heading straight to Europe.

After some days, the stowaways said they ran out of food and to avoid starving to death, they presented themselves to the crew of the ship, who physically tortured and threw them into the sea after spraying them with chemicals.

Two of the 13 stowaways were reported to have died in the process, while the surviving 11 sustained various degrees of injuries and were rescued by Liberian fishermen and handed to their Immigration service.

Three of the stowaways narrated their ordeal:

“When the ship was moving after four days our food was finished and so we wanted help from the crew. Unfortunately, the crew started spraying us with chemicals which were burning our skins while demanding us to jump into the high seas.”

While receiving the stowaways, the Comptroller of Immigration Service, MMIA, Lagos, Mrs Adeola Adesokan, thanked the Liberian government and officers of the Liberian Immigration service for rescuing the stowaways, describing the act as a noble and diplomatic gesture.

After proper profiling, she said they would be released to the appropriate authority.

“Their story is very harrowing, very pitiable, there was hot water flushing, thrown into the high sea and left to destiny”.

“On behalf of the Controller General, Isah Jere Idris, we want to thank the Commander General of immigration for Liberia for their kind gesture”.

The names of the stowaways are Seyi Popoola, Precious Uwalogho, Ayetimiyi Kelvin, Stephen Junior, Emmanuel Benjamin, Balogun Gbenga, Temiotan Adewale, Igiebor Stephen, Hamza John, Alfred Ese and Ogechi Chika and one Cameroonian.

