Football: Portugal beat Spain in penalty shootout

Portugal beat neighbours Spain in a penalty shootout to settle a frantic final in Munich and win their second Nations League trophy.

Cristiano Ronaldo pulled Portugal level at 2-2 in the 61st minute, but there was nothing else to separate the two sides when the referee signalled the end of normal time.

Subbed off before extra time, Portugal captain Ronaldo dropped to the turf and sobbed tears of joy on the sidelines after Ruben Neves slotted home the winning penalty following Diogo Costa’s save from Alvaro Morata’s spot-kick.

Winners of the 2023 edition, Spain had opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Martin Zubimendi poked home after Portugal failed to clear their lines.

Their lead was short-lived as Nuno Mendes slammed a low, angled strike past Unai Simon and into the far corner of the net five minutes later.

Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted a late winner in last summer’s European Championship final against England, restored La Roja’s advantage before the break.

But Ronaldo came to Portugal’s rescue as he shrugged off Marc Cucurella to reach Mendes’ deflected cross and hook a volley in from close range.

Goncalo Ramos, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes and Nuno Mendes all calmly fired their penalties home before Morata’s weak effort was stopped by Costa.

And as Neves converted the final spot-kick, Portugal became the first team to win two Nations League titles – denying Spain, who were vying for the same honour.

Source: BBC