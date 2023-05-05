Football: Mexico to face Cameroon before Nations League match with U.S.

Mexico has scheduled a friendly against Cameroon on June 10 at San Diego’s SnapDragon Stadium — El Tri’s first match in the venue that opened in August of 2022.

Ahead of a busy summer that includes the CONCACAF Nations League finals and the 2023 Gold Cup, the friendly vs. Cameroon will serve as a final preparation for Mexico and new manager Diego Cocca.

After the friendly in San Diego, Mexico will then travel to Las Vegas to take on the United States in a CONCACAF Nations League semifinal at Allegiant Stadium on June 15.

Source: ESPN