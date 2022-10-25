Football: Mbouh Mbouh Emile’s testimonial to hold in Yaoundé, Kribi and Douala

Former Indomitable Lions captain, Mbouh Mbouh Emile’s illustrious career will officially come to a glorious close in June 2023 with three testimonial matches slated for Yaoundé, Kribi and Douala that is expected to bring several former international stars from all over Africa and beyond.

Cameroon Concord News understands the event will commence on June 7 and run through June 11. The winner of the 1988 Africa Cup of Nations has reportedly deployed a team headed by Annie Epée Dipita Banda and the legendary Roger Milla to begin preparations.

Born on May 30, 1966 in Douala, Emile Mbouh Mbouh distinguished himself as one of Africa’s greatest holding midfielders stopping Argentinean legend the late Diego Maradona during the opening match of the 1990 FIFA World Cup. He played in the African Cup of Nations in 1986, 1988, 1990 and 1992. He won the AFCON in 1988 as captain. He also won the Cameroon Cup and the Afro-Asian Cup in 1985.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé