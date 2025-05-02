Football: Are we set for Man Utd v Tottenham final in Europa League?

Manchester United and Tottenham both took huge strides towards reaching the Europa League final with semi-final first-leg wins on Thursday.

United won 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao, who incidentally host the final on 21 May, while Tottenham saw off Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in London.

Statisticians Opta give United a 97% chance of reaching the final – with 91% for Spurs – meaning an 88% likelihood of both being there.

That would create just a sixth all-English final in any major European competition – with half of them involving Spurs.

It would also mean six English teams in next season’s Champions League.

Source: BBC