Breaking News

Football: Are we set for Man Utd v Tottenham final in Europa League?

Football: Are we set for Man Utd v Tottenham final in Europa League?

Manchester United and Tottenham both took huge strides towards reaching the Europa League final with semi-final first-leg wins on Thursday.

United won 3-0 at Athletic Bilbao, who incidentally host the final on 21 May, while Tottenham saw off Bodo/Glimt 3-1 in London.

Statisticians Opta give United a 97% chance of reaching the final – with 91% for Spurs – meaning an 88% likelihood of both being there.

That would create just a sixth all-English final in any major European competition – with half of them involving Spurs.

It would also mean six English teams in next season’s Champions League.

Source: BBC

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Cameroon Intelligence Report
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.

Back to Top