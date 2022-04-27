FIFA World Cup: FECAFOOT threatens to sue Algeria over allegations of match-fixing

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) President Samuel Eto’o said on Monday that Cameroon is appalled by allegations of match-fixing by Algerian football authorities.

Algerian football coach Djamel Belmadi had told Algerian TV that Cameroon’s 2022 World Cup playoff win over Algeria “was a conspiracy between two or three persons”.

Belmadi argued that Algeria’s home defeat this March in Blida was distorted by the referee’s performance.

“FECAFOOT disputes these defamatory allegations instilled in an allusive way and formulated in a repetitive way by the Algerian football leaders. Cameroon reserves the right to bring the matter before the FIFA Ethics Committee in the coming days,” Eto’o said in a statement on Monday night.

“FECAFOOT urges Algerian football leaders to use legal means to exercise their recognized rights,” he added.

