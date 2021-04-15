Federal Republic of Ambazonia: Leader welcomes Ramadan with special message

As millions of Muslims commenced the Ramadan fasting, the leader of the Ambazonian nation and head of the Southern Cameroons Interim Government, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe shared a warm message to welcome the holy month expressing wishes to all Muslims in Southern Cameroons and around the world.

To the Muslim community,

Dear brothers and sisters of the Muslim community,

During this Holy month of Ramadan, know that we are together. As you sacrifice in fasting and prayer, it is our hope that Allah will meet you/us at the point of need. He is faithful and will give our people the freedom they deserve. Be strong and courageous in the pursuit of the goals that you set for yourself, your family and our nation, insha’Allah. Amen

Ramadan Mubarak

Sisiku AyukTabe





