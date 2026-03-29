FECAFOOT to introduce structured football training in schools under FIFA program

Cameroon’s football federation and the Ministry of Basic Education signed an agreement on March 25 in Yaounde to implement the FIFA-backed “Football for Schools” program, aimed at integrating football into primary school curricula as an educational tool.

Under the agreement, authorities plan to introduce structured football training from an early age, including the training of physical education teachers and the provision of equipment to schools.

For Gelson Fernandes, FIFA’s regional director for member associations, the deal marks a key step forward.

“This initiative will allow students and teachers to access quality equipment and help us uphold high standards,” he said. “At FIFA, we want football to become a subject in its own right. It is important to help shape the citizens of tomorrow through football.” He described the signing as a “historic moment.”

Beyond sport, “Football for Schools” aims to teach life skills through values such as discipline, teamwork, respect and perseverance.

Fecafoot president Samuel Eto’o echoed that vision. “Football makes people dream. It opens doors and helps shape who we become,” he said. “Football rewards merit, and those are the values we want to promote in our schools.”

Basic Education Minister Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa praised FIFA’s support. “Football is more than a sport in Cameroon. It brings people together beyond political divides, especially when the national team wins,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of grassroots investment. “Success starts at the grassroots level. That is why this project must become a national priority, enabling us to develop players like Roger Milla, Samuel Eto’o, Patrick Mboma and many others,” he added.

A program already deployed globally

Launched in 2019 in partnership with UNESCO and supported by the World Trade Organization, “Football for Schools” has already been rolled out in several countries. It aims to improve the quality of physical education and promote the physical and mental well-being of young people.

The program provides a framework in which football serves as a tool for students’ personal and social development. Cameroon is among the first countries in Africa to implement the initiative, the minister said.

The agreement builds on earlier efforts to develop youth football in Cameroon. In December 2023, Fecafoot and the Ministry of Basic Education signed a memorandum of understanding focused on school football, covering talent identification, referee training, youth journalism and the organisation of competitions.

At the time, Eto’o had stressed the need for long-term planning. “There are no small football nations anymore. A name alone is no longer enough. Tomorrow’s victories are prepared today,” the former Indomitable Lions striker said.

With the new agreement, authorities aim to build long-term foundations for Cameroonian football by using schools as a pipeline for talent. Beyond sporting performance, the objective is broader: to develop disciplined, well-rounded young people with strong values who can contribute to the country’s development.

Source: Business in Cameroon