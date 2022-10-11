FECAFOOT slams ‘insulting’ French report accusing Indomitable Lions of using voodoo at World Cup

Cameroon’s Football Federation has denounced statements that players from the national team will be using black magic against teams they face at Qatar’s World Cup later this year.

Speaking against the allegation by Radio France Internationale, Samuel Eto’o, President of Cameroon’s FA, has demanded an apology and requested proof be provided.

“I formally deny the content of this article and challenge journalists to your writing to prove their allegations. And I demand that this answer be fully published on your media’s website under Article 13 of Freedom of the Press Act 1881,” Eto’o remarked in a statement published on the media accounts of the Federation.

Eto’o also called the French claims absurd and disrespectful to the team and country.

“These remarks are not only lies but also represent an insult to all these generations of players who have won competitions thanks to their efforts in club and within selections,” Eto’o said.

“It is, moreover, totally ridiculous to claim that animals would be sacrificed in stadiums in the 21st century. Writing it when you haven’t seen it is fiction. Be that as it may, this process is unworthy of the reference media that is Radio France International.”

The French outlet has yet to take down its article that alleges Cameroonian footballers traveled to remote villages in search of witchcraft and magic.

The French story circulates on the testimony of Nji Ousseni, who allegedly suggests several players have visited his shrine for service.

“As the World Cup approaches, several players of the Indomitable Lions resort to witchcraft, magic, marabouts with the aim of destabilising their opponents,” Ousseni states in the published article.

“Everyone wants to be selected, or be a holder. Thus, for important competitions such as the World Cup or the African Cup of Nations, players often call on my services to invoke the gods in order to disturb the opponent,” Ousseni added.

The Indomitable Lions will mark their eighth appearance in Qatar’s World Cup, more than any other African country.

Ahead of their arrival in Qatar, the Cameroonians have not performed so well, losing to Uzbekistan and South Korea during the international break.

The African giants in Group G will face Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia.

Source: Dohanews