FECAFOOT says Premier League forward Mbeumo to play for the Indomitable Lions

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) said on Friday that Premier League outfit Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has switched allegiance from France to Cameroon.

Mbeumo’s decision came after “extensive discussions” with FECAFOOT president Samuel Eto’o, the FECAFOOT said in a statement.

“I’m impatient to begin this new adventure,” Mbeumo said in a tweet.

Mbeumo has made 10 appearances for France at the youth level and the FECAFOOT must obtain clearance from the FIFA to permit him to play for the Indomitable Lions.

FECAFOOT officials said they were confident such clearance will be quick to permit Mbeumo to feature for Cameroon at the World Cup in Qatar.

Source: Xinhaunet