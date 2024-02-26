FECAFOOT and false coaching diploma:  Rigobert Song goes to court

Rigobert Song doesn’t want to see his image deteriorate. Accusations of false coaching diplomas made in a sports program on the Canal 2 International channel. The Indomitable Lions coach hit back in a press release, announcing that he would be taking the matter to court.

“Indeed, during the aforementioned program, entitled ‘Lions Indomptables: comment faire pour rebondir? ‘, Pinon Omgba, brandishing an obviously fabricated pseudo-coaching diploma, the beneficiary of which would be a certain ‘Bahanag Rigobert’, together with Awona Théophile, are going to label Mr. Song Bahanag Rigobert, a leading figure in Cameroonian soccer, as a forger, who, according to them, holds ‘a false document’,” reads the statement.

Source: Sports News Africa