PEACE CORPS Deputy Director David White Jr. in Yaoundé

The U.S. Peace Corps’ global Deputy Director David E. White Jr. arrived in Cameroon on February 26 to conduct his first official visit to an overseas Peace Corps location since swearing in as the 14th Deputy Director of the Peace Corps on December 29, 2023.

Deputy Director White’s visit to Cameroon underscores the longstanding U.S.-Cameroon partnership and signals the agency’s commitment to global volunteerism, youth development, and cross-cultural exchange. During his four-day visit, he will meet with Cameroonian government officials, multilateral partners, and Peace Corps Volunteers and their community partners to discuss the importance of empowering youth for global health, wellness, and economic growth.

“As I embark on my inaugural visit to Cameroon, I am deeply inspired by the transformative power of the Peace Corps’ mission and our invitation for bold changemakers to serve,” said Peace Corps Deputy Director David White Jr. “This trip represents more than a journey across continents; it symbolizes our unwavering commitment to global service, youth empowerment and education. In Cameroon, the potential of the youth is palpable, and it reinforces our belief that empowering young people is pivotal for sustainable development and spurring a strong global economy.”

Peace Corps’ long-time presence in Cameroon began in 1962, with more than 3,900 volunteers serving in various capacities over the last 62 years. Currently, there are 33 Volunteers serving across five regions of the country.

Deputy Director White most recently served as Senior Advisor to the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at the U.S. Department of State. Prior to joining the State Department, he served as Special Assistant to the President in the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.

Culled from US embassy in Cameroon