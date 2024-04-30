Douala: 4 killed in road accident

At least four people were killed in a road accident overnight into Monday in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, according to local authorities and witnesses.

Witnesses said the accident occurred when a speeding bus lost control and crashed into a taxi that was carrying passengers.

“The bus driver was driving very fast and apparently lost control. The bus collided with a taxi and another oncoming vehicle. The passengers in the taxi were killed,” Jean Wafo, who witnessed the accident, said.

Other injured passengers were immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment, according to officials.

Such accidents in Cameroon are often linked to the poor condition of roads and drivers’ ignorance.

The Ministry of Transport estimates that 1,500 people die in road accidents every year in the Central African country.

Source: Xinhuanet