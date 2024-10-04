Far North Flooding: Roman Catholic Bishops announce a collection for victims

The floods that have hit Cameroon in recent months have caused loss of life and enormous material damage. Those mostly affected by the deadly floods are in Mayo-Danay, a Far North Province of Cameroon. As Caritas Cameroon cannot respond to all requests for help, the Cameroon National Episcopal Conference has invited all parishes to organise a collection this Sunday, 6 October.

In a recent Statement, CENC president Archbishop Andrew Nkea recommended organising a special collection in all parishes of the country.

“We ask that a collection be organised on Sunday, 6 October, in all the parishes of our various dioceses,” he said.

Bishop Damase Zinga Atangana of Kribi Diocese and President of the Episcopal Commission for Catholic Education urged Catholic schools to do the same during the first week of October.

Catholic Church’s long tradition of helping

Cameroon’s Catholic Bishops have thus invited all Catholics and people of goodwill to show generosity and charity towards the victims by making their contributions to the collection. Archbishop Samuel Kleda of Douala appealed for donations, reaffirming the Catholic Church’s long tradition of helping those in need. “These are Cameroonians who need serious help. It is Catholic tradition for the Church to contribute financially to help the poor and suffering,” said Archbishop Kleda.

Many homes and schools damaged

The current wave of floods in Cameroon follows heavy rains since July. The rains have left at least 20 people dead and more than 236,000 in the Far North of the country affected and in need of humanitarian assistance.

Many homes and schools in Mayo-Danay Province have been destroyed. Farmlands have also been washed away, setting up the region for acute food shortages.

Source: Vatican News