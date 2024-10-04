Biya pinned down by spreading prostate cancer

The news from France is not good at all. Cameroon’s President, Paul Biya, is fighting for his life. The 91-year-old Biya, who was expected to attend Friday’s opening session of the 2024 Francophone Summit, was indeed a no-show. (See group picture of heads of state and government)

The ailing president was represented by the country’s External Relations Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, who was rushed into Paris when it became clear that Mr. Biya who has been away from Cameroon for 38 days now, would not be attending the summit as his prostate cancer is already spreading to some of the 91-year-old dictator’s internal and vital organs.

A source in France informed the Cameroon Concord News Group’s Paris correspondent that things were not looking well for the country, adding that the dictator was bedridden at the Percy Army Training Hospital known in French as the Hôpital National D’instruction Des Armées Percy located at 2 Rue Lieutenant Raoul, Batamy, 92140 Clamart, France.

It is reported that the Hôpital National D’instruction Des Armées Percy is where François Mitterrand, a former French President who died of prostate cancer at the age of 79, spent his last days.

Cameroon Concord News Group’s correspondent is keeping an eye on that health facility with a view to extracting information from medical practitioners working in that hospital.

Our correspondent has already reported that he has identified some members of the dying dictator’s entourage around the hospital premises and from their body language; there could be some bad news on the horizon.

Since leaving Cameroon in early September for China to attend the China-Africa Summit, Mr. Biya has been hiding in the French health facility where he is receiving world-class care.

Mr. Biya, who has presided over his country’s destiny for 42 years, has been unable to build a world-class hospital which can take care of his health needs.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai