Far North: 5 Boko Haram militants killed in attack on military outpost

At least five Boko Haram militants were killed after launching a coordinated overnight assault on a military outpost in Cameroon’s Far North region, military sources said on Thursday.

The attack occurred late Wednesday into early Thursday in Hile Alifa, a locality in the Logone and Chari division. Weapons used by the militants were seized during the confrontation.

The targeted outpost hosts Cameroon’s elite Rapid Intervention Battalion.

“There were more than 40 terrorists. They ambushed and attacked the outpost. Our brave soldiers responded professionally and repelled the assault. Many of the attackers fled with bullet wounds,” a senior military officer, who requested anonymity, said.

Local media reported that one soldier was killed in the attack.

Boko Haram has been active in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014, carrying out attacks against security forces and civilians.

