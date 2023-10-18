Far North: 2 Boko Haram militants killed in Limani clash

Cameroonian troops have killed at least two militants of terror group Boko Haram in the country’s Far North region, security and local sources said Wednesday.

The clashes took place overnight into Wednesday in the Limani locality of the region.

The militants had come to attack the locality, but soldiers on patrol ambushed and killed two of them, said an army official in the region.

“Some of the terrorists escaped with bullet wounds. No soldier was injured or died in the clashes. Our brave soldiers will continue to protect the citizens from the terrorists,” the official who asked not to be named told Xinhua over the phone.

Boko Haram insurgency began in the region in 2014 and has killed more than 3,000 people since then, according to local and international non-governmental organizations.

Source: Xinhaunet