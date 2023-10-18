China deepens taxation cooperation with Cameroon and Senegal

China signed taxation agreements with Senegal and Cameroon respectively in Beijing on Tuesday to further deepen taxation cooperation among countries and regions participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.

With the newly-signed agreements, the country’s tax treaty network increased to 114 countries and regions and has basically covered China’s major foreign investment destinations as well as major countries and regions who invest in China, according to the State Taxation Administration.

The taxation agreement can help taxpayers eliminate double taxation during cross-border business and help promote the resolution of tax-related disputes, the tax authority said.

Source: China Daily