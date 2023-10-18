Biden says Pentagon data indicates Israel not responsible for hospital strike

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the “other team”, and not Israel, was responsible for the explosion at a Gaza hospital. He said this assessment was based on data shown to him by the US Pentagon.

Asked by reporters in Tel Aviv what made him sure that Israel was not responsible for the strike that killed hundreds on Tuesday, Biden replied: “The data I was shown by my defense department.”

Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a meeting earlier on Wednesday that he did not believe Israel was responsible for the deadly explosion at Ahli Arab hospital.

Israel has blamed the rocket strike on Palestinian militants.

Source: France 24