Expect No Peace In Sub-Saharan Africa Until Ambazonia, Biafra Have Their Own Nations

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says the Nigerian government and its Cameroonian counterpart met recently to plan ways to attack its members and the Ambazonia agitators in Cameroon.

IPOB alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government derives happiness in shedding the blood of innocent Nigerian people, and that he facilitated the meeting with the Paul Biya-led government in Cameroon, while hiding under claims it was for security and border control.

The separatist group, however, stated that there would not be peace in the sub-Saharan region of Africa until Biafra and Ambazonia agitators in Nigeria and Cameroon respectively get their sovereign nations.

The pro-Biafra group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday.

In the statement titled, ‘Nigeria and Cameroon Jittery over Agreement between Biafra and Ambazonia – IPOB’, the Nnamdi Kanu-led secessionist group called on the international community to hold the governments of the two nations responsible for any attacks on their members.

It also called on the European Union and other organisations to guarantee referendums for the separatist groups to break away from their mother nations.

The statement read, “The global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is aware of the security and border meeting in Abuja between the two oppressive and terror sympathising countries, Nigeria and Cameroon. We know that both countries enjoy the spilling of the blood of their innocent citizens by both terrorists and security agents pretending to be combating insurgency.

“The meeting in Abuja between both countries shows the fear of the agreement between Biafra and Ambazonia. The agreement between the two emerging nations has become a nightmare for Nigeria and Cameroon but unfortunately, there is nothing they can do to stop their emergence.

“If Biafra was able to survive the 1967-1970 civil war and genocide by Nigeria supported by Cameroon, West African countries like Ghana and its security agents, we shall also triumph over whatever plot they hack against us now.

“Biafra and Ambazonia have been divinely ordained to come, and they are at the threshold. No antics of Nigeria and her partner in crime can stop Biafran and Ambazonia actualisation.

“The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari and Paul Biya of Cameroon should be held responsible for whatever happens to Biafrans and the good people of Ambazonia and Biafra.

“We are also calling on world leaders and the international community especially America, Israel, European Union and civilised nations across the globe to prevail on Nigeria and Cameroon to allow Biafra and Ambazonia to conduct their referendum to decide their fate.

“The independence of Biafra and Ambazonia and Biafra are the only things that can guarantee peace in the gulf of Guinea and the African sub-region because they are the countries that can guarantee peace in the region.

“We signed MOU for collaboration in our struggle for independence. We shall continue to work together as brothers and the oppressors understand our resolve to synergise, hence their morbid fear and anxiety. The agreement and MOU have come to stay and nothing can change it.”

Source: SaharaReporters