Southern Cameroons Crisis: Amba fighters kill 7 Cameroon gov’t army soldiers

Ambazonia Restoration Forces attacked several Cameroon government military positions late on Sunday September 12, 2021 in the North West.

At least seven Cameroon government army soldiers were killed by the fighters, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from military sources in Bamenda.

A source in the governor’s office hinted CIR that the attacks were carried out simultaneously on several military posts in the North West region.

We understand a total of three army posts were targeted, notably in the localities of Nkambe, Noni and Ndu. The seven soldiers killed have been identified as Corporal Betsou, Tetang Amade, Alima Ngono, Beldou Dankreo and Koyang Paul.

On Friday, two other soldiers were killed in a similar attack in the locality of Chouame. Yaoundé is maintaining a kind of silence of the lamb as all focus is now on the Africa Cup of Nations.

Since the beginning of the conflict, official figures indicate that some 1,200 soldiers have died in Southern Cameroons. But independent sources put the figure at 3000. The conflict has also cost the lives of more than 35,500 people and forced more than 700,000 others to flee their homes.

By Fon Lawrence in Bamenda