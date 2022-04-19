Eto’o rejects salary as FECAFOOT President

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto has rejected salary accorded to him as President of Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and instead increased remuneration package for the players.

Samuel Eto’o Fils is a former Cameroon football player who currently presides over the Cameroonian Football Federation having taken over from 11 December 2021

Four-time African Footballer of the Year who lifted the UEFA Champions League with Barcelona and Inter Milan was elected President FECAFOOT after garnering 43 votes, ahead of the incumbent president Seidou Mbombo Njoya who received 31 votes.

“We have to bring footballers to the centre of our policies, ” he said afterwards. “It is our role to ensure that those who play this discipline makes a decent living out of it”

According to a report from Africa Awake,the legend promised not to receive salaries as President rather he decided to invest towards players’ wellbeing.

As part of his policies to ensure players earn the right amount for the work,Eto has advocated for high wages for players in Cameroon including the country’s women football league.

He further warned club presidents to pay salaries of local football players promptly, else he will pay them and deduct from clubs if there is any delays.

“The salaries of home-based players are already known. Any club president that does not pay players will no longer receive subsidies.

I’m giving the players the right to press charges against clubs that don’t pay them and FECAFOOT will pay them directly from the subsidies that the clubs in question had to benefit from.

I’ve come to put things in order. I don’t speak; I act. The money I invest in Cameroon football during my tenure must have a convincing outcome.”added former Chelsea striker.

Source: KBC