Dschang Landslide: Dion Ngute should go and go now!

Four days after a deadly landslide claimed about a dozen lives along the Dschang cliff in the West region, Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute expressed the “condolences of the government of the Republic.” The Prime Minister issued his statement on November 9 via social media, including X (formerly Twitter) while the landslide occurred on November 6.

The delay in his response drew sharp criticism from social media users, who accused him of a lack of urgency. “Your condolences come too late, Mr. Prime Minister. Sadly, I thought you were different from the others. Finished celebrating? Enjoy your digestion. This is lacking in humanity. Truly sad,” one user commented. Another remarked, “A disaster like this, and you didn’t even bother to comfort the victims’ families. Instead, you chose to celebrate. We already knew the lives of Cameroonians mean little to you, and now everyone can see it. Shame on you.”

Criticism of Dion Ngute began on the day of the disaster itself. As the landslide unfolded and the governor of the West region initially reported five deaths, the Prime Minister was posting on social media about the 42nd anniversary of the Renouveau (the “New Deal”) and reflecting on his journey since President Paul Biya took office.

This focus on the anniversary struck many as insensitive, given the unfolding tragedy. “Cameroonians are buried in Dschang, and this is your priority?” questioned one user.

The landslide, which occurred in two waves along the Dschang cliff—a major route linking Douala with several towns in the West and Northwest regions, including Dschang, Mbouda, and Bamenda—initially cut off traffic. As crews worked to clear the road, a second landslide struck, bringing the official death toll to five. Later searches revealed several more bodies, with unofficial reports now putting the toll at 12. Authorities have directed travelers to an alternative route as work to reopen the main road continues.

Source: Sbbc