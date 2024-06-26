Dschang: 5 killed, 25 injured in road accident

At least five people were killed and 25 others injured in a road accident in the West region, according to police and medical authorities.

The tragedy occurred Tuesday evening after the brake of a passenger bus failed as it was descending a steep hill at La Falaise locality in Dschang town of the region, local police said.

The victims included children, teenagers and women, according to Regional Hospital Annex of Dschang, where the injured were treated.

The children were mostly students who had finished the semester and were travelling to spend holidays in other parts of the country, police said.

Some 1,500 people die in road accidents each year in the central African nation, according to estimates by the Ministry of Transport.

In early June, Cameroon launched a campaign initiating tough road safety measures, including the deployment of additional traffic officers, in a bid to curb rising road accidents in the country.

Source: Xinhuanet