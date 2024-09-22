Douala: Cameroon military and U.S. Africa Command host West Africa Logistics Conference

From September 18 to 20, U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the Cameroon Ministry of Defense organized the West Africa Logistics Conference, bringing together more than 50 military logistics leaders from West Africa and the United States. During the conference, participants discussed logistics challenges and identified opportunities for collaboration to improve interoperability and operational effectiveness.

Air Force Brig. Gen. George “Dutch” Dietrich, Director of Logistics for U.S. Africa Command, expressed his appreciation to the Cameroon Armed Forces for their close collaboration in hosting the event. He emphasized that WALC serves as a vital platform for regional cooperation, enabling military and civilian leaders to address common logistics challenges and find solutions to enhance interoperability and operational readiness.

In his opening remarks, U.S. Ambassador to Cameroon John C. Lamora noted, “WALC is a real opportunity to tackle a challenge that every military in the world faces. Logistics are a critical component of all operations, from peacekeeping to responding to humanitarian crises and natural disasters. By improving our collective understanding of regional challenges, we can better prepare to respond to future crises.”

This year’s conference was attended by representatives from Benin, Cabo Verde, Cameroon, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mauritania, Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, Togo, the African Union, and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Culled from the US embassy in Yaoundé