Douala: Two women arrested for possession of 232 counterfeit €100 notes

Douala police seized 232 counterfeit €100 notes, all bearing the same serial number, on May 13, 2025. The Nylon gendarmerie brigade confiscated the fake bills from two women in the Boko district. The sum was around €23,200 (around CFA15.2 million).

One of the women had returned from France on May 6 and hid the counterfeit notes in her suitcase. After arriving, she contacted her cousin to help circulate the fake money locally.

The police were tipped off, according to Chief Warrant Officer Yannick Willy Nkinda, commander of the Nylon brigade. The suspects are under investigation and will be prosecuted soon.

The seizure comes after Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze warned against illegal currency exchange operations. Motaze said such activities encourage the spread of counterfeit money and expose participants to money laundering charges. This case follows a similar incident two months ago in Douala, where police confiscated nearly CFA100 million in counterfeit notes.

