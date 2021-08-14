Douala: Rebecca Enonchong is freed

After three days of detention at the Littoral Gendarmerie Legion, the influential 54-year-old entrepreneur Rebecca Enonchong was released late Friday afternoon, August 13, 2021.

The renowned Tech entrepreneur made the news official herself through a tweet.

“I am free!!! All charges dropped! We can remove the hashtag #FreeRebecca. I am extremely grateful to all of you for believing in me and supporting me,” she shared on this social network the moment she breathed the air of freedom.

A rather happy ending for Rebecca Enonchong, after three days of detention at the Legion of Gendarmerie of the Littoral, for “contempt of court”, in a case related to a battle of succession deep within the Enonchong family.

The detention of one of the 50 most influential women in Africa prompted negative reactions around the globe and a wave of protests from civil society actors, politicians, artists, and personalities of the diplomatic community.

On Friday, August 13, 2021, the Ambassador of the European Union to Cameroon, Philippe Van Damme, raised a finger against her arrest. Another prominent world leader who condemned the Biya Francophone regime was Tibor Nagy, the former U.S. Undersecretary for African Affairs. Hon. Tibor Nagy compared the regime of Paul Biya to that of Putin, which he considers the most authoritarian in the world.

By Fon Lawrence