S. Cameroons Self Defense: “Yaoundé regime actions won’t weaken our resolve to defend Ambazonia”

Southern Cameroons Self Defense groups targeted by the Cameroon government army say the restrictive deployment measures now being enforced by the French Cameroun military leadership show that their hit and run strategy poses a challenge to the occupational forces, stressing that the opening of numerous military barracks in Southern Cameroons will fail to weaken their resolve to protect the homeland and restore Ambazonian sovereignty.

An audio message aired late yesterday by fighters in both Kupe Muanenguba and Ndian which are both regiments of the popular Ambazonia Restoration Forces said on Tuesday that they would remain impervious to the French Cameroun military and the so-called Atanga Nji Boys.

A week earlier, the National Committee for Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration announced that it had rehabilitated Southern Cameroons fighters in Buea and Bamenda. But Francis Fai Yengo the so-called director of the DDR centers created by the Biya regime for former fighters is yet to comment on the current situation in Southern Cameroons.

The Amba fighters described the war in Southern Cameroons as a battle between right and wrong saying Southern Cameroonians do not expect anything from the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé.

“Biya and his French Cameroun gang want a poor Southern Cameroons where the youths are jobless” the fighters said.

By Rita Akana