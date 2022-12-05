Defiant Sisiku Ayuk Tabe asserts his authority in Ambazonia, insists on demilitarization

The Southern Cameroons leader, Sisiku Ayuk Tabe, defied the Biya Francophone regime efforts to declare him irrelevant by addressing the people of Ambazonia via a French Cameroun newspaper, confirming that he is still committed to the liberation struggle of British Southern Cameroons.

In an interview with Le Jour newspaper President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe repeated his earlier position for genuine dialogue between the two Cameroons.

The Supreme Leader of the people of Southern Cameroons-Ambazonia told Le Jour that Yaoundé should demilitarize the entire Southern Cameroons territory and release all English speaking detainees in French Cameroun jails.

Six years into the war in Southern Cameroons, peace is still not back despite several initiatives carried out so far both by the regime in Yaoundé and by the international community.

Speaking exclusively to Le Jour newspaper, President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe,reiterated the position of the Ambazonia Interim Government in an article published on Monday, December 5, 2022. He also set out his conditions for his participation in the holding of a dialogue with the Biya Francophone regime Yaoundé.

“We propose first that Cameroon, which has declared war, declare a ceasefire and demilitarization of the English-speaking regions, the release of all those imprisoned because of this crisis, amnesty for exiled compatriots and international dialogue arbitrated by a neutral country and at a place agreed by both parties. As soon as these conditions are met, we will sit down if the government wants to negotiate, we will negotiate,” the Ambazonia Supreme Leader told Le Jour.

President Sisiku Ayuk Tabe and his top aides including Dr. Kimeng Henry, Dr. Kwanga, Professor Che Augustine Awasum, His Majesty Shufai Blaise and Dr. Nfor Ngalla, have been imprisoned at the Kondengui Central Prison for four years, after being arrested in Nigeria in joint military operation by Cameroon and Nigerian secret service officers.

“I am physically in prison, but morally and spiritually I am a free man. Those who put me here are more in prison than I am. I don’t have a problem with anyone, but I remain solidly committed to the struggle that began several years ago. This fight is for the liberation of Southern Cameroons- Ambazonia, from the oppression and misrule that plagues this country,” the Ambazonia leader said.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé